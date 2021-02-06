Long Island is in store for a one-two punch of snow, with another winter storm expected to hit Sunday.

The region is expected to get up to nine inches of snow starting Sunday morning, with a winter storm warning in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The heavier amounts of snow are expected in parts of eastern Suffolk County. Snowfall is expected to fall at up to two inches per hour in the late morning to early afternoon, forecasters say.

Snow could begin after 3 a.m. and continue through the evening until 7 p.m. Winds are expected to be 9 to 14 mph and more calm than this week’s near-blizzard conditions. Wind chills are forecast to be between 20 to 25 mph and 5 to 15 degrees at night, according to the weather service.

The storm is moving out of the southwest into the Gulf states Saturday and will move up the coast overnight while turning to snow, before reaching New Jersey and New York, weather service meteorologist Matthew Tauber said.

"It will be all snow first thing Sunday morning and we’ll see the bulk of it mid-morning Sunday through the afternoon," Tauber said. "It will be fairly quick-moving with the bulk of snow falling in six to 12 hours."

Sun and slightly warmer temperatures are forecast for Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s and some light melting of the 18 inches of snow that fell this week expected, forecasters say.

The polar vortex from Canada and through the Midwest is expected to bring frigid temperatures through the week with highs in the 20s. Temperatures could reach into the upper 30s Tuesday, however, with another chance of rain and snow.