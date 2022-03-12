Saturday will start off the weekend with a messy wintry mix of freezing rain and snow, along with gusting winds, before clearing for warmer temperatures next week.

Rain and sleet are expected Saturday morning before turning to a mix of snow after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by 5 p.m., with increased winds.

Between one to two inches of snow are expected to accumulate on Long Island, with heavier snow possible in New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Winds Saturday could reach nearly 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

The snow and sleet should taper off by 7 p.m. Saturday, forecasters say.

Wind chills will drop Saturday night to lows between 5 to 10 degrees. High winds are expected to continue overnight.

Sunday’s forecast is sunny but cold, but temperatures in the 30s and wind chills remaining between 5 and 15 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to warm up through the rest of next week with temperatures in the 50s predicted, and potentially reaching 60 degrees by Friday.