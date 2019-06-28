Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler during the weekend after Long Island on Friday felt the year’s first foray into the 90s, and forecasters predicted chances of showers and storms on Saturday.

It’s going to be a little road bump for Saturday, storm-wise, but “Sunday is going to be OK,” Rich Von Ohlen, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said Friday afternoon.

Saturday will start out with some sun as the day’s temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s, he said. Look for storms from 3 to 6 p.m. with “some thunder, some lightning.”

ISLIP, NY 74° Clear 88°/70°

There’s a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening, the primary threats being hail and damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. Frequent lightning could be in the picture.

Sunday's outlook is better, Von Ohlen said, with less humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. There’s still a chance for an afternoon shower or storm, the weather service said.

On Friday, the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport reached 90 degrees in the afternoon. June 22 was the average day over the years for the first jump beyond 89, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center.

The last time the temperature at the airport registered in the 90s was Sept. 4, when it reached 92.

Sunny skies are forecast to return Monday, the first day of July, with highs in the low 80s.