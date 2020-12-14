TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain-snow mix today, temps in the 30s before major snowstorm Wednesday

A mix of rain and wet snow is expected to pelt Long Island Monday in anticipation of a major snowstorm expected Wednesday afternoon, bringing as much as a foot of snow in some areas. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Reed McDonough has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

Print

A mix of rain and wet snow are expected to pelt Long Island Monday in anticipation of a major snowstorm expected to roll over the tri-state Wednesday, bringing gusting winds and as much as a foot of snow in some areas.

While trace amounts are expected Monday, the National Weather Service said some areas of Nassau County and Queens could see between eight inches and a foot of snow Wednesday, with areas of eastern Suffolk County receiving at least 4-5 inches and possibly as much as 9-10.

Winds of up to 20 mph are expected in some areas Wednesday, and the snow is expected to begin in the late afternoon, the weather service said.

In a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued at 4:02 a.m. Monday, the weather service said: "There is increasing potential for a significant winter storm Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding." For instance, the weather service is calling for between 8-12 inches of snow in areas of Brooklyn and Queens, between 7-11 inches in central Nassau and between 5-9 inches in Riverhead, but said higher accumulations are possible. Winds of between 15-20 mph also are likely.

Little or no accumulation is expected during the rain and wet snow mix Monday, though the weather service is predicting the mix, along with temperatures in the 30s, will affect us the bulk of the day before tapering off in late afternoon.

Forecasters said minor flooding is possible in the most-vulnerable, low-lying areas along the South Shore in Nassau and Queens on Monday, with road flooding possible as well.

A small craft advisory is in effect from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Moriches Inlet from 6 p.m. Monday through to 6 a.m. Tuesday, while a gale watch is in effect beginning this evening for all other Long Island waters on the South Shore and North Shore, the weather service said.

The watch advised mariners "should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions" and should "remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course" and secure their vessels, if possible, against "severe wind and seas."

Temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s in most areas Monday, as will be the case Tuesday, when sunny skies are expected. But the weather service said wind chills in the 20s are likely, with clouds moving into the area late in the day in anticipation of the winter storm Wednesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

