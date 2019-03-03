After two days of snow, a third storm is coming Sunday afternoon and expected to bring up to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning for Long Island from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters expect 4 to 6 inches of snow across Long Island, making travel difficult for drivers Sunday evening into Monday’s morning commute, according to the weather service. The North Shore should get the highest snowfall totals and rain could mix in at times on the South Shore.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service. That heavy snow could knock down trees and power lines, causing power outages.

This storm follows a light snowfall Friday morning and up to 5 inches of snow on Saturday morning.

“We’re going to get a little bit more before the day is out,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

Before the snow begins falling, there could be rain Sunday afternoon, with highs near 40 degrees. The snow begins between 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Bansen said. With Long Island on the rain-snow line, “We have a tough forecast.”

New York City, other parts of the state, Connecticut and New Jersey could see as much as 8 inches by the end of the storm, according to the weather service.

There is a possibility that most of the Island gets close to 6 inches of snow, but 8 inches is less likely, said Brian Ciemnecki, a weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Roads will become dangerous for drivers, with visibility being a half-mile or less, Ciemnecki said.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a lot of ice falling out of the sky, sleet or freezing rain, but the roads will become slick and hazardous as the snow falls,” he said.

Intense snowfall could bring up to an inch per hour, Ciemnecki said.

“And if we do get those heavy rates, that’s where you’re going to have some real problems,” he said.

If the storm tracks closer to the coast, there would be more mixing and lower snow totals for Long Island. If the storm moves south, there could be higher snow totals, the weather service said.

Once the snow tapers off Monday morning, it will start off cloudy, gradually clearing up with highs in the low 40s, according to the weather service. It will also be windy, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry until Friday night, when there is another chance of snow, according to the weather service.