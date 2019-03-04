This story was reported by Keshia Clukey, Mark Harrington and Michael O'Keeffe.

The third snowstorm of March is wrapping up on Long Island, with snowfall already over or ending shortly, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service canceled a winter storm warning for Nassau and Suffolk counties by 4 a.m. Monday, about three hours early. Any precipitation should be over by 8 a.m.

Be careful on the roads, though, the weather service warned. With temperatures close to freezing, there may be "hazardous road conditions." The day then warms up to the high 30s.

"It was a sloppy mix of more rain and snow overnight," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The South Shore was waking up to 1 to 2 inches of snow generally, with up to 4 inches north of the Long Island Expressway, Hoffman said.

Throughout Sunday, the weather service had increased its estimates for snowfall on Long Island, with the final forecast calling for 6 to 10 inches. The main uncertainty with the forecast was how much rain would mix in, and when.

"No 8 inches of snow, not 6, 7 inches of snow, not here on Long Island," Hoffman said Monday morning. “If that rain was all snow, we would have been looking at more than a foot of snow overnight.”

The storm prompted hundreds of school districts, day cares and colleges to announce delayed openings Monday morning, with about 100 closing for the day.

The roads were mostly clear in Nassau County, County Executive Laura Curran said on a live appearance with News 12 Long Island.

PSEG Long Island was reporting more than 800 customers without power as of 5 a.m. Monday, divided evenly between Nassau and Suffolk counties. Heavy wet snow can weigh on power lines and equipment.

Nassau and Suffolk police said there were no road closures as a result of the storm. There were minor accidents — vehicles sliding off roads as a result of slippery conditions, a few two-car crashes — but no serious injuries, police in both counties said.

Departures and arrivals at Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia airports in Queens were delayed by 15 minutes or less, according to the Port Authority. Two departing flights were canceled but there were no arrival delays at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

The NICE bus system said Sunday night it may have to adjust schedules or extend time between buses, depending on the weather conditions. And the Long Island Rail Road again warned riders to allow for extra travel time, be careful at stations and monitor mta.info/lirr.

Monday night should be clear, with lows near 20 and wind chills in the single digits. Tuesday and Wednesday should be sunny, with highs near 30.

The overnight storm followed a light snowfall Friday morning and up to 5 inches of snow on Saturday morning.

Though there hasn't been much snow this season, Curran cautioned: “It’s not over yet.”