Long Island will see two chances of snow this week with the earliest possible sighting coming Sunday night, meteorologists said.

Sunday is predicted to be sunny with light winds and highs in the mid-30s. The wind chill will be between 10 and 20 and northwest winds will blow from between 5 to 9 miles per hour. However, on Sunday night, there will be a 30 percent chance of snow as temperatures drop to around the mid-20s, forecasters said.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said the snow is not expected to accumulate.

ISLIP, NY 28° Clear 35°/20°

The average temperatures this time of year are a high of 39 degrees and a low of 24 degrees, Engle added.

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Wind chills will be around 30 to 35 and the afternoon will feature calm winds from the northeast at 5 to 7 miles per hour, forecasters said.

The weather service predicts a 40 percent chance of snow after 10 p.m. Monday night. The next snow chance comes early Tuesday but “at this point, it looks like a light accumulation,” Engle said.

Tuesday could see snow in the morning and a mix of snow, sleet and ice later in the day as the temperatures rise into the mid-30s, he said.

Total snow and sleet is predicted to be about 1 to 3 inches. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible before the changeover to rain and sleet.

Any precipitation should become completely rain by Tuesday night, forecasters said. Then, Tuesday's rain will likely dry out Wednesday as temperatures rise to the mid-40s.