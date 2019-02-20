Long Island is set to get another mix of precipitation on Wednesday, with up to 4 inches of snow possible for parts of Nassau County.

The snow starts in the afternoon, transitioning to a wintry mix at night and then plain rain. The evening commute could be messy across the Island, forecasters said.

Nassau and Suffolk counties will both be under a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Thursday, starting at noon for Nassau and 2 p.m. for Suffolk.

The advisories warn of up to 1 to 3 inches of snow for Suffolk and 2 to 4 inches for Nassau, with the highest amounts to the west and lowest to the east.

Temperatures are expected to stay mostly below freezing, with wind chills between 15 and 25 degrees.

A light glaze of ice is also possible for both Nassau and Suffolk.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute."

Thursday is drier, with highs moving up into the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40s.