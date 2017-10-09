Look for continuing chances of showers Monday on Long Island, with precipitation tapering off later in the afternoon and evening, forecasters say. Also, any thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours.

“We can’t rule out a thunderstorm,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. And, some gusty winds can be expected in the afternoon, he said.

Thanks to weather conditions, arrival delays were averaging close to three hours at LaGuardia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, with some departure delays as well. Kennedy Airport was experiencing delays of between one and three hours to some locations.

The high temperature will be in the mid-70s, and Hoffman said temperatures so far this month have been running about 7 degrees higher than normal.

The remnants of a tropical depression, Nate, shifted to the north and west on Sunday, easing any potential impact on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will be 10 to 15 mph Monday, gusting to about 33 mph, the weather service said.

A small craft advisory is in effect through Monday night for Long Island Sound and until 6 a.m. Tuesday for South Shore bays, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but clouds increase Wednesday and it remains cloudy through the rest of the workweek, the weather service said.

Daytime high temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 70s and nighttime lows will range from the low 50s to the low 60s, the weather service said.

