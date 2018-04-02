Long Island weather forecast: 2 to 4 inches of spring snow
Expect slushy accumulation during morning rush but snow should move out in time to play Yankees home opener Monday afternoon, forecasters say.
A quick-moving snow system began Monday morning and was expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of wet snow on Long Island before moving out by midday, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 2 p.m.
“It’s going to be kind of a slushy snow during our morning rush,” News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
He said he expected most of the snow would end by 11 a.m. in New York City and by noon over the East End. That should allow the Yankees 1:05 p.m. home opener in the Bronx to begin on time, Hoffman said.
The morning snow prompted delays and some flight cancellations at LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, according to flightaware.com, a website that tracks air traffic.
After the snow moves out, it will become partly sunny on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high of just over 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said
Winds of 9 to 11 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 35 degrees, the weather service said.
Rain is likely Tuesday and showers are expected Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s Tuesday and will hit near 60 on Wednesday, the weather service said.
