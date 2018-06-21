TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: First day of summer begins with rain

Morning rain should taper off, giving way to

Morning rain should taper off, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Thursday, the first day of summer, started out wet.

“Bring the umbrella,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. The rain should taper off later in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds, he said.

The high temperature will top 80 degrees, about normal for this time of year, Hoffman said.

The summer solstice at 6:07 a.m. is the traditional start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The second day of summer, Friday, should bring slightly better weather, with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday comes with showers for much of the day, and possibly a thunderstorm at night, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-70s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

