Thursday, the first day of summer, started out wet.

“Bring the umbrella,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. The rain should taper off later in the morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds, he said.

The high temperature will top 80 degrees, about normal for this time of year, Hoffman said.

The summer solstice at 6:07 a.m. is the traditional start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

The second day of summer, Friday, should bring slightly better weather, with partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday comes with showers for much of the day, and possibly a thunderstorm at night, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid-70s.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s, the weather service said.