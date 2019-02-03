Long Island will get a brief preview of the groundhog-predicted early spring this week, with highs in the 50s on Tuesday. But first, drivers Sunday morning should use caution, as conditions are ripe for black ice to accumulate before it warms up to 43 degrees later in the day.

David Stark, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Upton, said black ice is possible through around 10 a.m. “as temperatures start to rise and start to get a little bit of moisture in the air.” Super Bowl Sunday will be mostly sunny, the NWS said.

Temperatures will get warmer on Monday, which will be sunny with a high near 49, leading into a slight chance of rain later Monday into early Tuesday morning.

That glimpse of spring will be a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, with a high near 53.

Stark noted while 53 degrees will feel warm, especially compared to last week’s harsh below freezing temperatures, it’s not unusual for this time of year — and won’t stick around for long.

“In this case we’re in a situation where the weather pattern is changing more frequently, so we’re seeing these fluctuations,” he said.

The shift in wind direction is pulling warmer air from the south, warming up the East Coast.

“I would not get too excited yet,” Stark said. “These types of things can change really quickly.”

Temperatures will drop a bit Wednesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 and a chance of rain in the evening, the NWS said. The rain may continue all day Thursday and into Friday, with highs at 45 and 50 degrees, respectively.

Forecasters said Saturday will kick off the weekend dry and sunny with a high near 36 degrees.