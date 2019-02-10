Long Islanders can expect typical winter weather this week with a potentially slippery commute Tuesday, forecasters said.

Sunday's high is expected to reach the mid-30s, although a wind chill of between 15 and 20 degrees will make it feel much colder, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. Temperatures are predicted to drop down to the low 20s overnight, when there will be a 30 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

“Tonight there’s a chance of some flurry or snow shower activity,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Expect a dry, cloudy Monday with temperatures reaching the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of snow Monday night when the low temperature is expected to drop down to the mid-20s.

Snow and sleet is expected through Tuesday afternoon, with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible, with the lower totals on the East End and the higher totals in Nassau County.

“It looks like there’s going to be some measurable snow on Tuesday morning,” Avery said.

The wintry mix is expected to transition to rain by midafternoon.

“After 4, we’re expecting all rain as temperatures rise into the 30s,” said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the weather service.

The precipitation could lead to minor urban and poor drainage flooding, the weather service said in a storm briefing. "Travel may become hazardous due to poor visibility and snow and ice covered roads," the service said.

Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-40s are predicted for Wednesday. The forecast is similar for Valentine’s Day, Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain Friday, when temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s, according to the weather service.