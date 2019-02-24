Winds as high as 60 mph are expected to knock down trees and power lines beginning Sunday evening and going until Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a high wind warning for the tristate area.

Sunday began with rain, which will continue until 2 p.m., forecasters said.

“Drive carefully, very slippery roads,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

The high will be near a mild 50 degrees Sunday.

“The rain will wrap up here this afternoon,” said weather service meteorologist Carlie Buccola. “And then the wind will pick up this evening.”

The high wind warning lasts from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.

The strong, damaging winds are coming from Canada through the Great Lakes as a cold front drops temperatures. Travel will be difficult for trucks, Buccola said.

High winds continue Monday, which will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. The wind gusts decrease to a high of 40 mph Monday night. Tuesday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 26 mph, and sunny with a high of 35 degrees.

There is also a storm warning for ocean waters, with wind gusts between 50 and 55 knots.

“We may end up with some power outages tonight and tomorrow,” Avery said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be partly sunny, with highs near 33 and 39 degrees, with a 40 percent chance of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday warms up a bit to a high near 40 degrees, but there’s another chance of snow and rain into Saturday, which will see a high near 47.