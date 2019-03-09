Long Islanders will see two chances of rain alongside daytime temperatures in the 40s and low 50s this coming week, meteorologists said.

Sunday morning will begin with rain but the chances of precipitation decrease throughout the afternoon, said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's station in Upton. Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-40s before falling to the upper 30s at night.

After that, “we dry out for Sunday night and Monday,” he said.

ISLIP, NY 31° Broken Clouds 47°/35°

Sunday night's weather is expected to be clear and breezy. Winds will blow from the west and northwest at five to 15 miles per hour.

Monday is expected to be sunny and breezy throughout the day with daytime high temperatures near 50 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island. Monday night will be chilly with lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Tuesday night will have clear skies and low temperatures near 30 degrees.

The week is expected to be dry through Wednesday, with another chance of rain Thursday into Friday, Ciemnecki said. Friday will feature a 50 percent chance of rain.