Long Islanders were greeted with rain as they woke up an hour later this first day of daylight saving time, but can look forward to warmer weather and sunnier, drier days most of the week.

Sunday morning’s rain is expected to taper off around 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The day should have a high of 45 degrees with wind chill values between 30 and 40 in the morning. Wind gusts may get as high as 26 mph.

"Plan for rain" at St. Patrick’s Day parades, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

There is also a chance of rain before 10 p.m., with overnight lows of about 35 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny, according to the weather service, with a high near 49 degrees and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

It’s not unusual to see highs in the 50s this time of year, although about 45 degrees is average, said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the weather service in Upton.

“We’re not that far off from where we should normally be this time of year,” he said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be sunny, both with highs near 42 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There’s a slight chance of rain showers Thursday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees.

The chance of rain continues into Friday, which will be even warmer at a high of 54 degrees. Saturday has a chance of showers with a high near 50.