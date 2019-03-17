TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly but sunny St. Patrick's Day, with high of 43 

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Grab a heavy green sweatshirt or an Aran sweater before heading out to St. Patrick’s Day festivities because Sunday will see a high of 43 but will feel colder with wind chill values between 20 and 30, according to the National Weather Service.

The day will be sunny but temperatures will drop significantly Sunday night to around 28, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will remain in the 40s, beginning with a high near 42 on Monday, when there is a chance of flurries before noon, with wind chill values between 25 and 35.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny again, with highs of 43 and 47, respectively.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a high near 50 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of rain after noon, the weather service said.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees, and Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 47, the NWS said.

“It’s pretty quiet, we’re going to get scot-free from any major storm systems,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said. “The only thing noteworthy, I’d say, is the temperature … could be slightly below average especially when you add in the wind.”

For instance, Monday’s high of 42 is 5 degrees lower than the 47-degree usual high for this time, Morrin noted.

“We do finally get to where we should be temperature wise on Thursday and Friday though,” he said.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Centre Island considers restrictions on helicopter pads as Village studies ways to control helicopter noise
Suffolk County Parks Commissioner Philip Berdolt speaks during Berdolt could be headed back to Suffolk public works
Operator of waste-to-energy plants on LI says the Covanta: NY's new emission policy would be costly
Savannah Iacono, 2, of Farmingville, at the St. Family sees LI St. Patrick's parade grow firsthand
A fire engulfs part of an apartment complex Cops: Woman forced to throw baby during fire
The PJ/SBU Shuttle drops Stony Brook University students Village offers free rides for Stony Brook students