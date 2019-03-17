Grab a heavy green sweatshirt or an Aran sweater before heading out to St. Patrick’s Day festivities because Sunday will see a high of 43 but will feel colder with wind chill values between 20 and 30, according to the National Weather Service.

The day will be sunny but temperatures will drop significantly Sunday night to around 28, according to the weather service.

The rest of the week will remain in the 40s, beginning with a high near 42 on Monday, when there is a chance of flurries before noon, with wind chill values between 25 and 35.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 35° Few Clouds 43°/28° 43°/28° SEE FULL FORECAST

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny again, with highs of 43 and 47, respectively.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a high near 50 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of rain after noon, the weather service said.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees, and Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 47, the NWS said.

“It’s pretty quiet, we’re going to get scot-free from any major storm systems,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said. “The only thing noteworthy, I’d say, is the temperature … could be slightly below average especially when you add in the wind.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For instance, Monday’s high of 42 is 5 degrees lower than the 47-degree usual high for this time, Morrin noted.

“We do finally get to where we should be temperature wise on Thursday and Friday though,” he said.