Kicking off the first full week of spring, Sunday and Monday will have highs in the low 50s, but wind gusts will make it feel colder, according to the National Weather Service.

While Saturday was the windiest day last week, Sunday’s wind gusts up to 23 mph will make the high of 53 degrees feel a bit cooler, especially in the morning, with wind chill values between 30 and 40, the weather service said.

The high is "a few degrees above normal," the weather service said. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy into the night, which has a low in the upper 30s and light winds.

"It's milder today, then it's actually going to get a little bit colder into the beginning of the week," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers on Monday before 1 p.m., with a high near 51 degrees.

Monday night will be much colder, getting as low as 28, with wind chill values between 20 and 25. Wind gusts Monday night reach as high as 21 mph. The normal low for this time of year in Islip is 34 degrees, weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone said.

“We have a cold front that’s going to move across the area,” Morrone said.

Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to high 40s.

"We are full sunshine for the majority of the workweek," Bansen said.

It will get warmer heading into the weekend, with a high near 54 on a mostly sunny Friday and a high near 58 on a partly sunny Saturday.