April showers will begin a day early on Sunday, bringing between a quarter and a half-inch of rain to Long Island after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain is 90 percent and temperature will hover around 53 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 29 mph, the weather service said. The showers should end by about 2 p.m. in Nassau County and about 5 p.m. in Suffolk County.

The temperature will drop to as low as a freezing 32 degrees Sunday night, but wind chill values will be between 20 and 25, with gusts as high as 24 mph, the weather service said.

Monday will remain windy but will be dry and sunny with a high near 46, according to the weather service.

Tuesday stays sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and a chance of rain after midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, with highs near 55 degrees, the weather service said. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy before becoming sunny and Thursday should remain mostly sunny.

Rain may return on Friday, with a chance of showers during the day, more likely at night. The high during the day will be near 55 degrees.

Saturday is expected to begin with a chance of showers and become partly sunny later in the day, with a high near 56 degrees, the weather service said.

The average rainfall in April is 4.34 inches, said David Stark, a weather service meteorologist in Upton. “It is on the higher end” compared to most other months with an average above 3 inches, he said. March and June are the only other months to usually get more than 4 inches like April, he said.

“Generally, we are in the ‘rainier season,’ ” he said. “The showers today aren’t going to amount to much.”