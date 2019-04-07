A sunny and warm Sunday will cap off the weekend, but showers are expected overnight into Monday, forecasters said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees with light wind in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Upton. There is an 80 percent chance of showers after 3 a.m. Monday.

The week starts off exceeding the average high of 55 degrees, weather service meteorologist Tim Morrin said. Then, showers return repeatedly.

“The rainfall is really kind of common in the springtime,” Morrin said.

The rain will continue until Monday afternoon with a thunderstorm possibly arriving between 10 a.m. and noon, the weather service said. Monday will see highs reaching the mid-60s and there is another chance of showers overnight.

Tuesday could also have showers after 1 p.m., according to the weather service. The day will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry with highs near 55 both days, mostly sunny on Wednesday and partly sunny on Thursday.

Rain may return on Friday, which has a chance of showers and a high near 58. The showers could last overnight into Saturday, which is expected to see a high near 55 degrees.

“When you look at it in the larger scale ... it’s very close to seasonal average,” Morrin said of the rain.

It’s welcome this time of year because dry brush is flammable, Morrin said. “Any rain in April is good for the fire suppression."