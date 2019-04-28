If April showers bring May flowers, then next month’s blooms will be out of this world, because there’s a chance of rain on Long Island every day this week, including Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

Rain is expected between 9 a.m. and as late as 7 p.m. Sunday with a high near 52, although the accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain isn’t expected Monday during the day, which will see a high near 56, but is expected to return in the evening, bringing between a quarter and half an inch.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 50° Broken Clouds 53°/41° 53°/41° SEE FULL FORECAST

"It looks like it's going to be a pretty nice day," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

The rest of the week through Friday has a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain every day with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, according to the weather service.

“These are weak systems, they’re not producing a whole lot of rain,” weather service meteorologist John Murray said. “Rounds of light rain that come periodically.”

So far, the rain looks like it will hold off on Saturday, which will see a high in the low 60s.