The rain isn’t gone for good yet, with Sunday and Monday possibly bringing showers, thunderstorms and humidity, before turning to warm and sunny weather the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

Sunday kicks off the week with a 20 percent chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, turning to partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. But there’s a better chance that showers and thunderstorms return Sunday night into Monday morning, the weather service said.

Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible after midnight, with patchy fog after 3 a.m.

The rain may continue Monday morning before 9 a.m., then may clear up, before returning after 3 p.m., the weather service said. The high will be near 76, and beyond the rain, it will be partly sunny.

Rain may return again Monday night before 3 a.m. then clearing up for what’s expected to be a mostly sunny rest of the week, beginning with a sunny Tuesday, with a high near 69, according to the NWS.

NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said Sunday morning that showers are expected to be scattered, with the highest chance of rain coming overnight Sunday.

But the biggest thing that will catch the attention of Long Islanders is the humidity, he said.

“It will be a tangible kind of change, you’ll feel it,” Morrin said. “An early summer humid feel.”

The rest of the week beginning Tuesday is expected to be between partly sunny and mostly sunny, with highs between 66 and 73, according to the weather service.

Memorial Day weekend may also see some rain Sunday and Monday Morrin said, with a warm front, followed by a cold front, bringing some showers.

“There are some indications that there will be a similar pattern,” he said. “It does not look like a washout but a possible period of showers.”