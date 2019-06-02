Long Island will most likely see severe thunderstorms and flash flooding Sunday afternoon and evening, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Sunday morning.

Nassau County has a slight risk of severe weather and Suffolk County has a marginal risk, according to NOAA. New York City and other parts of the region may experience flash flooding, as 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour are possible at times during the thunderstorms, according to NOAA.

Highs should be in the low 70s Sunday.

"At least we'll get some sunshine before the storminess," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

The federal environmental agency said while there is “high confidence” that showers and thunderstorms will occur Sunday, the exact location and timing of severe thunderstorms is unclear.

The storms are expected mainly after 3 p.m., continuing until 3 a.m. Monday, said the National Weather Service in Upton.

The most severe rain will likely be before midnight, weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone said. The more severe heavy rain will be in Nassau County.

“If there are multiple storms going over the same location, you can certainly see our typical ponding in lower-lying areas,” she said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After sunny forecasts Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 70, rain may return Wednesday and Thursday, but it should be lighter than Sunday’s, Morrone said. Both days will otherwise be in the mid-70s and partly to mostly sunny.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 80 and showers may return again Saturday, which will see a high near 74.