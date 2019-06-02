TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Severe thunderstorms start Sunday afternoon

Severe thunderstorms to start on LI this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms to start on LI this afternoon with highs in the low 70s, forecasters say. 

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Long Island will most likely see severe thunderstorms and flash flooding Sunday afternoon and evening, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Sunday morning.

Nassau County has a slight risk of severe weather and Suffolk County has a marginal risk, according to NOAA. New York City and other parts of the region may experience flash flooding, as 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour are possible at times during the thunderstorms, according to NOAA.

Highs should be in the low 70s Sunday.

"At least we'll get some sunshine before the storminess," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen.

The federal environmental agency said while there is “high confidence” that showers and thunderstorms will occur Sunday, the exact location and timing of severe thunderstorms is unclear.

The storms are expected mainly after 3 p.m., continuing until 3 a.m. Monday, said the National Weather Service in Upton.

The most severe rain will likely be before midnight, weather service meteorologist Faye Morrone said. The more severe heavy rain will be in Nassau County.

“If there are multiple storms going over the same location, you can certainly see our typical ponding in lower-lying areas,” she said.

After sunny forecasts Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 70, rain may return Wednesday and Thursday, but it should be lighter than Sunday’s, Morrone said. Both days will otherwise be in the mid-70s and partly to mostly sunny.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 80 and showers may return again Saturday, which will see a high near 74.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Michael Robinson, seen at Central Islip Recreation Village Suffolk vote on limiting criminal history questions
Parking meters along Bay Shore's Main Street, pictured Bay Shore business group petitions to eliminate meters
A film studio is proposed at the old Film studio proposed in Nassau village
New historical marker commemorates the birthplace of poet Signs help mark Walt Whitman's 200th birthday
The sixth annual Veteran and Family Joseph P. Vets project tackles PTSD with yoga and massages
Patricia Holman helps organize Downtown Sounds in Glen Fundraising saves Glen Cove fireworks, concerts
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search