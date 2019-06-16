Fathers are in for a soggy celebration on Sunday, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday is the kickoff of a rainy five-day span — it will be warm, with a high near 77, with precipitation expected to continue into the night.

There is a high rip current risk and small craft advisory for waters off the South Shore through the night, the weather service said.

The rain is expected to stop for a few hours Sunday, but may return Monday after 3 p.m., when there will be a high of 78.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely again Monday night after 8 p.m., with rain continuing Tuesday and another possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Tuesday will bring a high near 75.

There is a chance of showers continuing Wednesday and Thursday, with highs at 76 and 77 for those days.

Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said while rain is expected for five days, it will be intermittent.

“It’s not going to be wet the whole time, it’s going to be one of these things where we’ll have periods of showers,” he said. “It’ll probably be cloudy most of the time but we’re not going to see the rain every minute for the next five days.”

The sun is expected to return and the rain expected to cease on Friday, when it will be near 78, continuing into Saturday, when it’s expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 80.