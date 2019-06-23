TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Picture-perfect Sunday, sunny, high near 82

Rob and Dianne Lyons, of Babylon, enjoy summer weather on West Beach at field 6 with their nine-month-old baby Aiden, at Heckscher State Park in East Islip on Sunday, June. 23, 2019. The couple said it was their son's first visit to a beach. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Welcome to summer!

The weather for the first full week of summer will be much nicer than its rainy spring counterpart last week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 82 and Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81, the weather service said.

A warm front will bring some rain Monday night and Tuesday, with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday, with highs near 77.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said the period of showers should be over by lunchtime Tuesday, although the rest of the day is expected to remain cloudy.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs at 83-84, Morrin said, a bit warmer than usual for this time of year, with an average high at 79 midweek.

The week will have an early summer weather pattern, Morrin said, which includes an increase in humidity.

“For the most part, it’s a much brighter, more summerlike week,” Morrin said.

A chance of thunderstorms returns on Saturday, which will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

