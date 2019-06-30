High-powered stormy weather that was predicted for the weekend on Long Island and the start of Independence Day week was mostly a dud, until finally arriving Sunday afternoon.

Sunny skies that made the final Sunday of June close to picture-perfect rapidly turned gray about 2:30 p.m. as the winds picked up, followed by brief periods of thunderstorms.

Vacationers at Atlantique Beach on Fire Island described an afternoon scene that in minutes forced boaters sunning themselves on their moored vessels to attempt desperately to secure boats from crashing waves kicked up by the winds.

The PSEG Long Island website reported scattered outages from Huntington to Port Jefferson on the North Shore. There were o reports of downed trees across Suffolk County. PSEG Long Island was reporting 989 power outages across Long Island.

About 4 p.m., the Long Island Rail Road reported service on the Montauk branch was suspended between Babylon and Patchogue after a tree fell on the tracks west of Islip. The LIRR also reported train service was suspended on the Port Jefferson branch as and the Ronkonkoma branch between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, because of fallen trees, utility poles and signal problems.

"We are working to secure buses for these locations and will update you as soon as possible," the LIRR said in a statement on its website late Sunday afternoon.

The thunderstorms were expected to be around for the rest of the afternoon, said Brian Ciemnecki, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Ciemnecki said severe thunderstorms were likely in most of Suffolk, with strong wind gusts and hail.

It will all come to an end around 8 or 10 p.m. “when it’s completely done,” he said.

The brief storm interrupted a warm but not uncomfortable Sunday with scattered clouds and temperatures in the high 70s to the mid-80s.

The rest of Independence Day week, leading up the nation's birthday on Thursday is expected to be warm, dry and partly sunny, according to the weather service.

Monday through Thursday is expected to be mostly dry and warm, the service said.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 85,followed by a slight chance of showers Tuesday between 1 and 11 a.m.

The rest of Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86, the the weather service said.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 86, and . Independence Dayh will be partly sunny, with a high near 86.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns on Friday, which will be partly sunny, with a high near 85, the weather service said. The storms may continue into Saturday, which will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86, according to the service.

With Dandan Zou