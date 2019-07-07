A slight chance of a shower Sunday morning will kick off a week that will be mostly sunny, dry, a bit cooler and less humid than recent days, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20-percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Sunday, while the rest of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees, the NWS said.

“All it will be is a sprinkle in the next hour,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said Sunday morning around 7:30.

The weather service warned on Sunday there is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches.

The biggest change in the first half of this week will come from the lower humidity, Morrin said.

“The main theme is comfortable conditions for the week to start off, then getting gradually more humid, July-style,” Morrin said.

Monday will be partly sunny, and with its lower humidity, coupled with a high near 80, will make for more pleasant weather, the weather service said.

Tuesday will also have lower humidity than recent days, and will be sunny but warmer, with a high near 86, the NWS said.

The high humidity is expected to return Wednesday and Thursday, Morrin said, with Wednesday expected to be sunny, with a high near 86.

The heat will continue Thursday, which is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 84, and a 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night, the NWS said.

Rain may continue the first half of the day Friday, with a 30-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday will kick off the weekend hot, dry and sunny, with a high near 86, the weather service said.