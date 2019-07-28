The last week of July will start off sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s, before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 87, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for the day due to a moderate risk of rip currents.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87, and Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 86, according to the weather service.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 77° Scattered Clouds 86°/72° 86°/72° SEE FULL FORECAST

Those temperatures are a bit above normal for this time of year, NWS meteorologist David Stark said.

Long Island usually sees 82-83 degrees but the good news is, the intense heat is gone for now.

“We don’t really see much of a chance of widespread 90s, really oppressive heat like we saw a week ago,” Stark said.

Wednesday brings a 40-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon, and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85, according to the NWS.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Showers and thunderstorms may continue Wednesday night into the first half of the day on Thursday, later becoming partly sunny, with a high near 84, the weather service said.

Rain those two days isn’t expected to be continuous, but rather scattered, Stark said.

Friday and Saturday are expected to dry off, be mostly sunny, with highs near 84 both days, the weather service said.