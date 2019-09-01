After beautiful weekend weather, the forecast for Labor Day may be another reminder that it’s time to get back to reality.

On the unofficial last day of summer — before the school year gets into full swing and people return to work after vacations and summer Fridays — rain and thunderstorms are possible across Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. And more showers are possible throughout the week.

Monday will feel humid and see a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 9 a.m., according to the weather service. In Northern Nassau, showers become more likely after 1 p.m., and “that’ll spread to much of Long Island after 4 p.m.,” said John Murray, a meteorologist at the weather service in Upton. The chance of precipitation will rise to 60 percent Monday night.

For those who want to brave the beaches before the rain falls, be careful: there is a high rip current risk along the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

The rain and rip currents are not related to Hurricane Dorian, which could make landfall in Florida Monday night, forecasters said.

Temperature on Monday — the second day of the meteorological fall season — will drop from a high near 77 degrees to a low near 66 at night.

Precipitation is expected to taper off by Tuesday daybreak. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78.

Showers could reappear Wednesday afternoon, Thursday night and Friday daytime, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny before rain is possible after 2 p.m. The high will be near 80.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a high near 73. Showers are possible at night.

Showers are also possible Friday, which will have a high near 69. The chance of showers could clear by nighttime.