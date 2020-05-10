Moms will finally catch a break weather-wise on Mother's Day.

After snow showers pelted Long Island the day before, Sunday temperatures will go from chilly in the morning to around 60 and mostly sunny, according to forecasters.

"Definitely better than the last few days," said Matt Wunch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

The mix of snow and what's called graupel — Styrofoam-like balls sometimes called "soft hail" or "snow pellets" — that fell Saturday evening was the first May snow for Long Island since 1994, Wunch said.

After a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms early in the week, weather will be fairly dry and sunny through Thursday.

Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s will remain below average, Wunch said, but will gradually warm up later in the week to the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Friday, he said.