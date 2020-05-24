The COVID-19 pandemic will not be the only thing discouraging Long Island beachgoers from hitting the waves Sunday, as there is cooler than average weather and a rip current warning in the forecast.

Sunday will be partly sunny with the high reaching only the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service. At the shore, a rip current warning is in effect for all ocean waters off Long Island through the evening with a moderate risk for rip currents Monday. A small craft advisory is also in effect until noon Monday.

“Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone,” the weather service said in its rip current warning. “Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

The weather service is reminding those who do get caught in a rip current to relax and float and if unable to escape, face the shore and call for help.

Monday looks slightly warmer with a high around 66 degrees and 20% chance of light rain before 10 a.m.

Patchy fog is in the forecast from Monday night until Friday night, but temperatures warm beginning Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high around 70 degrees, which is right around normal for this time of year. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high reaching about 75 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high again around 75 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings a 40% chance of thunderstorms with a high in the lower 70s.

Then Saturday looks good with mostly sunny skies and high near 73 degrees.