Sunday’s forecast calls for mild weather and some sun before a storm is expected to hit the region on Monday.

The high is predicted to be in the lower 50s under sunny skies for the final day of the holiday weekend on Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. Then clouds will begin to roll in with a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m.

Rain is certain for Monday with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to the weather service. The high is expected to reach into the lower 60s, but the day will be windy, with near-50 mph gusts possible.

Long Island and eastern Connecticut are expected to experience the strongest winds, the weather service said.

The weather service said the track and intensity of the system will determine the magnitude and extent of the highest winds.

Minor flooding is possible, as is beach erosion across the south shore of Long Island, the weather service said..

The rain and wind are likely to continue through the night, when the temperature is expected to drop into the upper 40s.

The chance of rain decreases to about 40% Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and with a high in the upper 50s. Conditions are predicted to clear Wednesday, but the high temperature will hover around the mid-40s.

Thursday and Friday look to be sunny with highs around 50 degrees. Then there is a chance of rain for Saturday under partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s.