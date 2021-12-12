Long Island weather expected to be warm this week, NWS says

Long Islanders can expect a warm week ahead, starting with a somewhat cloudy Sunday that will gradually clear as the day goes on, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach a high near 49 degrees with a northwest wind of 11 to 15 mph.

The rest of the week will be warm with temperature highs in the 50s.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a west wind of 8 to 14 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy, and the warmest part of the day is predicted to near 57 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Friday night. The day otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees.