The sun has apparently decided to take off much of this weekend, which will feature lots of clouds and a good bit of rain Sunday, forecasters said.

"Overall not a terrific weekend at all," said News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Saturday will be the nicer day, with early fog giving way to a slight chance of showers, he said. Temperatures will range from 60 to 65 degrees on Long Island.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 55° Overcast 64°/52° 64°/52° SEE FULL FORECAST

"There might be some peeks of sun, but that's the only sun this weekend," he said.

Those people running the Long Island marathon on Sunday should expect to get wet, he said. The chance of precipitation in the morning is 100 percent, he said.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday evening, said meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service office in Upton. Temperatures will dip to around 50 degrees, he said.

The skies dry out by Monday, which is expected to be mostly sunny and clear with temperatures reaching 65 degrees, Engle said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday evening will cool to about 52 degrees, he added.

Tuesday will be even nicer, with lots of sun and temperatures reaching as high as 75 degrees, he said.

But the rains are expected to return Wednesday and Thursday, Engle said.