Long Islanders should expect plenty of sunshine and heat Sunday, the second day of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show, before rain in the evening, forecasters said.

"It will feel like a summer day today across most of the tristate area," the National Weather Service said, with "very warm and humid conditions."

Sunday morning will begin cloudy before the humidity moves in with light winds. Highs will be in the low 80s for the North Shore, with spots in the upper 80s, and the upper 70s for the South Shore.

Those temperatures are abnormally high for Long Island, as the average temperature is 71, said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Upton. The record high was 92 set in 2010 and the record low was 37 set in 1992, he said.

"The humidity will be noticeably higher, but it won't be super humid. It won't be as high as we would see in July or August or at the end of June," Pollina said.

There is a chance of rain after 5 p.m., but for the most part, air show spectators should remain dry during the festivities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain should be concentrated in western Suffolk County and Nassau County and will be "less than a tenth of an inch," Pollina said.

"We have a chance of precipitation that includes thunderstorms, and if so, it could be associated with brief, heavy rain," Pollina said.

If rain falls, Pollina said, the showers will likely last until "an hour or two before midnight."

Overnight Sunday will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and light winds.

Memorial Day is expected to be ideal outdoor weather with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday should feel slightly cooler than Sunday, Pollina said, but it will still be marginally warmer than the average Memorial Day high of 71 degrees on Long Island.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

There's another chance for rain coming Tuesday when between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The day should be cloudy otherwise with highs in the mid-60s.