Long Islanders taking Presidents Day and the ensuing week off from work and school will skip some potentially messy commutes, while the rest of us are urged to use caution on slick roads.

Sunday's forecast calls for sunny skies early with increasing cloud cover throughout the day and a high of 38, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to start around midnight and continue overnight before briefly transitioning to a wintry mix and then to mostly chilly rain by morning, according to the weather service. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Long Island, with the higher amounts on the North Shore.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 30° Few Clouds 36°/31° 36°/31° SEE FULL FORECAST

Precipitation should change over to mostly rain for the Presidents Day morning commute, though the rest of Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s. There could be minor coastal flooding in Nassau County, the weather service said.

Black ice formation is possible throughout the region in the morning and evening, as the temperature hovers around and then falls below freezing later in the day.

“Since it’s a holiday, I’m not all that worried,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery.

Tuesday will be sunny, yet chilly, with a high of 35 degrees, slightly below the average of 41 for this time of year, said Tim Morrin, a weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is a 50 percent chance of snow developing Wednesday afternoon, although it is too early to tell if the white stuff will stick, Morrin said. The precipitation will likely become freezing rain by morning.

“Similar to tonight, we expect that snow to transition to a wintry mix,” Morrin said.

The rain is expected to end Thursday, but clouds will persist, and the temperature is expected to reach 43. Friday’s forecast calls for sun and a high of 43, Morrin said.