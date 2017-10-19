Skies will be sunny, temperatures will be in the low 70s and there will be light, southwest winds Thursday across Long Island, forecasters said.
“We have more nice weather. The trend continues,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “We are going to stay dry for several days.”
Winds of 8 to 13 mph over land areas were expected to kick up later in the day over ocean waters off the South Shore, and there is a small craft advisory for those areas from 4 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said.
The sunny skies should continue through Friday and Saturday, and it will be mostly sunny Sunday, the weather service said.
Daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s through the weekend, and the next chance of rain will be Monday night, the weather service said.
