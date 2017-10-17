It will be sunny and cool Tuesday on Long Island, but warmer weather is on the way, forecasters said.
Morning temperatures Tuesday were in the 40s, “but it feels so much colder because we’ve been having warmer weather in recent weeks,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
The high temperature Tuesday will be in the upper 50s, but that will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.
There is no rain in the short-term forecast.
