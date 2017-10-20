A forecast of good weather Friday for Long Island also carries the threat of any fires spreading rapidly.

Overall, it will be sunny, with a high temperature in the low 70s and northwest winds of 6 to 13 mph, the National Weather Service said.

However, the relative humidity will be 30 to 35 percent and there could be wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph, the weather service said.

“These conditions would likely aid fire spread if ignition occurs,” the weather service said in a special weather statement advising of “enhanced fire danger Friday.”

There were some clouds over the East End during the morning hours Friday, but those will give way to sunny skies, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“The weather looks pretty good,” Hoffman said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Saturday will be sunny and Sunday mostly sunny with high daytime temperatures remaining in the low 70s both days, the weather service said.

The next chance of rain comes Monday night into Tuesday, and there could be rain on and off for most of next week, the weather service said.