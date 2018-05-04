TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny with showers possible later

The weather forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018.

The weather forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Skies will be partly sunny Friday over Long Island with temperatures in the upper 70s and light winds, forecasters said.

“It will be warm, but not the blazing heat we’ve had the past couple of days,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“Our typical high at this of year — 54 degrees,” Hoffman said.

Showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, could develop Friday evening, Hoffman said.

Saturday will be partly sunny with the high temperature in the low 70s, but rain could move in late Saturday into early Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 50-50 chance of showers Sunday, and it will otherwise be cloudy with temperatures reaching into the mid-60s, the weather service said.

