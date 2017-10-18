Wednesday brings sunny skies and temperatures rising to around 70 degrees, with similar conditions to continue into the weekend, forecasters said, some enthusiastically.

“A gorgeous morning, and it’s going to be another fantastic day here on Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“Enjoy the sunshine,” the National Weather Service’s Upton office said in a tweet, with that office also pointing to “an extended period of dry weather.”

That, however, could be a mixed blessing, with Long Island in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s “abnormally dry” category.

It was 54 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport at 9 a.m., with the high of about 70 degrees to be 8 degrees or so higher than average for this time of year, the weather service said.

Hoffman said he expected above-normal temperatures to continue through the next seven days.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We are on track for one of the warmest Octobers on record,” Hoffman said.

As of day-end Tuesday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was averaging 7.7 degrees above the monthly normal temperature. Precipitation was 1.16 inches below normal.

It will continue to be sunny through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend, the weather service said, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of rain for the beginning of next week, the weather service said.