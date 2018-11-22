Long Island has sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day, but on the ground, temperatures are below freezing with blustery winds.

As Long Islanders traveled west to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, they felt daytime temperatures near 29 degrees. Winds blew from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.

Anyone going outside for an extended period should get into heated areas as often as possible, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Pollina said.

"It's going to feel more like the single digits this morning and the teens this afternoon," Pollina said.

Pollina said Thursday's temperatures are "definitely not typical for November." The 29-degree mark is usually seen only "in the heart of winter."

"The normal high for Islip is 51 degrees," Pollina said. "And just to put it into perspective, the normal low is 35 degrees, so today's high temperature won't even reach the normal low."

Winds are expected to be so strong that the gusts could reach up to 35 mph, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Parasde balloons did not end up needing to be grounded.

"Dress in many layers with gloves and hats," Hoffman said.

Thanksgiving night will get even colder, Hoffman and Pollina said, with a low around 14 degrees and winds from the north at 5 to 13 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits overnight in the pine barrens region.

The Thanksgiving Day record for an overnight low was 13 degrees set in 1989. Pollina said there's a chance to tie or break that record.

The weather service doesn't plan to issue any weather advisories, Pollina said, adding that the strong winds forecast for Thursday should die down Friday.

Forecasters expect Friday to be sunny as well, with a daytime high near 32 degrees.

The weather will finally warm up for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures are expected to return to normal for this time of year with highs in the low to mid-50s.