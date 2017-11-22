TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Wet start to getaway day

Rain is expected to make its own departure

Rain is expected to make its own departure by the afternoon on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, forecasters say. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen  patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Travelers on the traditional getaway day before Thanksgiving were facing some wet conditions Wednesday morning on Long Island, with rain expected to make its own departure by the afternoon, forecasters say.

“Wet roads this morning,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Suffolk County was seeing some “pretty good moderate rain,” even locally heavy in some areas, said Jeff Tongue, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. Some areas could even see a thunderstorm before around 9 a.m.

“Rain will end in the New York Metro by around 10 a.m. and eastern Long Island by midafternoon as skies start to clear,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Eastern Long Island was expected to see the heaviest rain — about three quarters of an inch to an inch for the South Fork, with a quarter to half an inch for Nassau County.

Then, “winds will gust up to 25 mph late this afternoon as colder air moves into the region,” according to the regional summary.

Temperatures were expected to reach the mid-50s, slipping down to the upper 20s early morning Thursday, with Thanksgiving Day then warming up only to the low 40s. That would be under sunny skies.

“Drier colder coming in for Thanksgiving,” Hoffman said.

Friday, too, brings sunny skies, with highs in the upper 40s.

