TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 37° Good Morning
Few Clouds 37° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly dry, sunny through holiday weekend

By Michael O’Keeffe  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Those planning to spend time outdoors on Long Island over the next few days will have a lot to be thankful for this holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday weekend calls for mostly dry, sunny skies through Sunday, forecasters said.

Thursday’s high at Long Island MacArthur Airport will be in the low 40s, a bit chillier than the normal high of 51 degrees, the weather service says. Winds from the northwest will make temperatures feel even cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday evening, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s.

Friday is expected to be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures hitting the low 50s. Friday evening will be mostly clear, with a low of 36.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy but warmer, with highs reaching the mid 50s, the National Weather Service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the area could see isolated showers Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cooler, with a high of 46 degrees.

By Michael O’Keeffe  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

For some, a 2nd year with a politics ban at table
A shopper and a Walmart associate walk near Black Friday: Stores open, closed and deals
Desiree Garcia of Mastic, right, with her Pink LIer battling cancer gets Thanksgiving feast
Town of North Hempstead Historian Howard Kroplick, left, Village buys, plans to renovate historic gate lodge
The Great Neck Plaza Village Hall in the Village approves permit for Chinese restaurant
Rendering of the Family Service League's planned health Tax-free financing for health clinic approved
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE