Those planning to spend time outdoors on Long Island over the next few days will have a lot to be thankful for this holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday weekend calls for mostly dry, sunny skies through Sunday, forecasters said.

Thursday’s high at Long Island MacArthur Airport will be in the low 40s, a bit chillier than the normal high of 51 degrees, the weather service says. Winds from the northwest will make temperatures feel even cooler. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday evening, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s.

Friday is expected to be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures hitting the low 50s. Friday evening will be mostly clear, with a low of 36.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy but warmer, with highs reaching the mid 50s, the National Weather Service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said the area could see isolated showers Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and cooler, with a high of 46 degrees.