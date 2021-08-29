TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Chance of thunderstorms, cloudy skies, high of 78

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
It’s the relative calm before the storm.

Sunday brings a slight chance of thunderstorms before what’s expected to be a mostly rainy week, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature for the day is expected to be 78, with mostly cloudy skies, and a low of 71.

But starting Monday, "remnants of tropical cyclone Ida" could usher in a "period of moderate to heavy rain," mostly Tuesday night through Thursday morning, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the weather service. The local alert covers New York Harbor, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet to through Shinnecock Bay, Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau and Southern Nassau, as well as parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and New York City.

As of Sunday morning, Ida was building up force to become a perilous Category 4 hurricane — with landfall expected on the Louisiana coast.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

