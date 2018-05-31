TODAY'S PAPER
It will be cloudy most of the day Thursday over Long Island with fog in the morning and possible showers in the afternoon, forecasters said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be cloudy most of the day Thursday over Long Island with fog in the morning and possible showers in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Winds will be light and the temperature should reach a high in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

“We do have some break in the clouds over the East End, and most of the day will be dry,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a chance of showers again Friday and Saturday, a break for mostly cloudy skies Sunday and then rain again into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

The rain Saturday could include thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

