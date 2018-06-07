TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday

The weather forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Thursday. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be mostly sunny Thursday over Long Island with temperatures reaching a high in the low 70s and light winds, forecasters said.

“We will have a mixture of sun and clouds — a lot like we had yesterday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Mostly sunny skies will prevail again Friday and the temperature will top out near 80 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend weather looks more iffy, with a chance of intermittent showers and thunderstorms Friday night through early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Daytime hours Sunday should be sunny, the service said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday, the service said.

