TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Breezy and warm, with brush fire risk

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Thursday with

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Thursday with highs in the 80s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be warm, sunny and dry Thursday on Long Island with wind gusts up to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Toss in low humidity and relatively little rain in the past 10 days and that makes for an elevated threat that any brush fires will spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

“We’re going to have wall-to-wall sunshine. It’s breezy and warm today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s, Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

The next chance of wet weather comes Monday, when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

From left, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine joins Town works to put the ‘farm’ back in Farmingville
Hempstead Police Chief Michael McGowan, left, retired from Retired village police chiefs receive $1.6M payout
Traffic on the eastbound Sunrise Highway in Hampton Foregone conclusion: U.S. Open traffic delays
A semi-closeup of impatiens plants just starting to Garden pests, diseases expected to plague LI
A Prime Properties Long Island sign during an Suffolk home prices make biggest jump since 2005
Matthew Kmiotek, 17, a student at Sachem High Parents seek to sue district, booster club