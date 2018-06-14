It will be warm, sunny and dry Thursday on Long Island with wind gusts up to 30 mph, forecasters said.

Toss in low humidity and relatively little rain in the past 10 days and that makes for an elevated threat that any brush fires will spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

“We’re going to have wall-to-wall sunshine. It’s breezy and warm today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s, Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid-80s and Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

The next chance of wet weather comes Monday, when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.