Overnight showers and thunderstorms on Long Island will continue on and off through most of Thursday, forecasters said.

There is a slight risk of flash flooding along the North Shore and a high risk of rip current at Atlantic Ocean beaches, the National Weather Service said.

There was “a vivid lightning show this morning lighting up the sky around Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the heaviest band of rain moved west to east just before dawn, and showers and thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures were expected to hit a high near 80 degrees Thursday and hover around 90 degrees at the hottest times Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

There is no additional rain in the short-term forecast after Thursday, and sunny skies are expected through the weekend.