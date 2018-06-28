TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Thunderstorms, showers to last throughout Thursday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Overnight showers and thunderstorms on Long Island will continue on and off through most of Thursday, forecasters said.

There is a slight risk of flash flooding along the North Shore and a high risk of rip current at Atlantic Ocean beaches, the National Weather Service said.

There was “a vivid lightning show this morning lighting up the sky around Long Island,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the heaviest band of rain moved west to east just before dawn, and showers and thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures were expected to hit a high near 80 degrees Thursday and hover around 90 degrees at the hottest times Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

There is no additional rain in the short-term forecast after Thursday, and sunny skies are expected through the weekend.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

More news

Suffolk County police at the scene Thursday morning Pedestrian killed in Huntington crash, police say
Anthony D'Arrigo, seen here on June 14 on A friend's childhood promise fulfilled for others
The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, seen LI cultural art institutions spend $1.8 billion a year
Shaquay Minter, 25, of Massapequa was charged with Cops: Daughter dragged mom with car during fight
Hempstead School offices at 185 Peninsula Boulevard on Ex-employee sues school district for discrimination
FMTV S4-EP1 When Ashanti's on LI, here are her favorite places to eat