The humidity will stay for at least another day.

Warmth will continue Thursday with temperatures expected to peak in the low to mid-80s, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

“It’s hazy and in some cases it’s foggy out across the Island,” Avery said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 76° Scattered Clouds 83°/74° 83°/74° SEE FULL FORECAST

But the humidity may give way to rain Thursday night.

There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain, Avery said.

The National Weather Service says the showers and storms may continue into the day Friday, primarily before 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday should bring relief from the wet weather.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Avery predicts low humidity on both days. Saturday will be “absolutely gorgeous,” he said. Long Islanders can expect cooler temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperatures will heat up a bit on Sunday with highs in the low 80s, according to Avery.